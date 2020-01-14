Carolina Panthers Star Linebacker, Luke Kuechly, announces retirement from NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Panthers star linebacker, Luke Kuechly, announced he is retiring from the NFL after 8 seasons.

Kuechly took to social media to formally announce his departure from pro football at the age of 28. The linebacker quickly established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league, wreaking havoc for many teams including Louisiana's very own New Orleans Saints as the Saints and Panthers share a division and must play twice a year.

Unfortunately, injuries and concussions limited what would have and might still be a hall of fame career.

Breaking: Panthers LB Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL at age 28



In his short NFL career, the 7-time Pro Bowler racked up over 1000 total tackles, 18 interceptions, and 2 defensive touchdowns. In 2012, Kuechly became the third youngest Defensive Rookie of the Year and in 2013 he was named Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the youngest player in NFL history to win the award.