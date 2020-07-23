Carjacker who left stolen dog to die in hot vehicle gets 12-year prison sentence

BATON ROUGE - A woman who abandoned a dog in a stolen vehicle, ultimately killing the animal, has been sentenced to more than decade in prison.

Court records show Leslie Aguillard was sentenced to 12 years hard labor with credit for time served just over a year after the July 2019 crime.

David Mohr told investigators he left his vehicle running when he went into a donut shop on Antioch Road that afternoon. Mohr said he left the truck's A/C on for his dog, Roleaux, who was inside the vehicle at the time.

While Mohr was inside the shop, Aguillard jumped into the vehicle and began driving away.

Mohr tried to stop the theft and suffered multiple hip fractures after being dragged by the vehicle. Roleaux was found dead from heat exhaustion the next day after Aguillard abandoned the vehicle with the doors locked and windows rolled up.

She later pleaded guilty to charges of carjacking, aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated cruelty to animals. Aguillard is also banned from owning or keeping animals for five years once she's released from prison as part of her sentence.