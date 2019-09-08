93°
Cargo ship crew evacuated and port closed to vessel movement

48 minutes 48 seconds ago Sunday, September 08 2019 Sep 8, 2019 September 08, 2019 4:05 PM September 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ST. SIMONS SOUND, Ga. (AP) - A cargo ship carrying vehicles was being evacuated after sharply listing near a port on the Georgia coast.
 
The U.S. Coast Guard says the Golden Ray cargo ship was leaving Brunswick when it drastically leaned to its side early Sunday. An unknown number of crew members were being evacuated. Local agencies were helping with the rescue.
 
Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson says it is not known if weather conditions caused the ship to lurch. Hurricane Dorian brushed past the Georgia coast last week before being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.
 
Dickinson said it was not immediately known whether there were any injuries on board.
 
The name of the ship's owner was not immediately available.
 
The Port of Brunswick is currently closed to vessel traffic.

