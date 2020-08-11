CareSouth Zachary distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week

ZACHARY - CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Zachary on Tuesday, Aug. 11 as part of its National Health Center Week celebration.

The event is free and open to the public. Produce will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

National Health Center Week is designed to raise awareness about the important role that Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) play in our community, providing quality, affordable healthcare for all.

This year’s theme is Community Health Centers: Lighting the way for healthier communities today and in the future.

Location

4852 Highway 19

Zachary, LA

Time

9 a.m.-11 a.m.

For more information, call (225) 650-2000 or go to caresouth.org.