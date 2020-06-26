CareSouth will have their National HIV Testing Day event on Saturday; Community leaders will participate

BATON ROUGE - CareSouth Medical and Dental will have their National HIV Testing event on Saturday with some special guests participating.

On Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9 a.m. to noon at CareSouth's Baton Rouge clinic on 3140 Florida Boulevard CareSouth will be offering free HIV testing to the public.

CareSouth says they hope to encourage everyone to get tested and know their status.

To encourage the public, community leaders will take the test as part of an effort to help "destigmatize" the HIV.

The first 25 visitors to take the test will receive a $25 gift card or a $25 Uber Coupon.

No appointment is needed, just walk up and get tested.

“Testing is the only way to know your status so we want to encourage everyone to take control of their health to help make our community better,” said CareSouth CEO Matthew Valliere.

CareSouth says that testing will include a confidential, finger prick blood test and pre-counseling and post counseling. Results are available immediately.

Confirmed community leaders participating in National HIV Testing Day

Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker

Metro Councilman LaMont Cole

Juvenile Court Judge Gail Grover

State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle

EBR School Board Member Tramelle Howard

EBR School Board Member Dadrius Lanus

City Court Judge Yvette Alexander

City Constable Terrica Williams

Chi Joseph-Franklin, President, Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.,

Dr. Tamiara Wade, President, 100 Black Women of Baton Rouge

Dr. Angela Machen, Executive Director of the Baton Rouge African American Museum

And others.

CareSouth says that Louisiana has the fifth highest rate of AIDS cases. "African Americans, especially Black women, are most at risk, accounting for the majority of newly diagnosed HIV and AIDS cases."