CareSouth virus drive-thru testing closed June 8-9 due to Cristobal

BATON ROUGE – CareSouth Medical and Dental COVID-19 Drive-thru Community testing will be closed Monday, June 8, and Tuesday, June 9 at its Baton Rouge, Plaquemine and Donaldsonville Clinics due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.

However, walkup testing will still be available on those days in Baton Rouge and Plaquemine.

In Baton Rouge, walkup testing is available from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at 3140 Florida Street.

In Plaquemine, walkup testing is available from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at 59340 River West Drive.

Drive-thru testing at CareSouth clinics will resume normal hours of operations on Wednesday.

Patients must register in order to take the test by going to CareSouth's website at caresouth.org or calling (225) 650-2000.

Testing is open to anyone age 12 or older with or without symptoms and with or without insurance. No doctor’s order is required and there is no out of pocket expense.

Patients with insurance are asked to bring their insurance card as their insurance will be billed.

All patients are asked to bring their IDs.

The clinic remains open for business for medical, dental, and behavioral health services.