CareSouth to nix administration of J&J vaccine during upcoming vaccination event

BATON ROUGE - As a result of the CDC and FDA's warning in relation to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, a local healthcare facility is making changes to its upcoming community vaccine event.

According to a Tuesday, April 13 news release from CareSouth Medical and Dental, due to the federal government's decision to pause the distribution and administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until further research is conducted in relation to its possible ties to blood clots in certain patients, CareSouth Medical and Dental will not administer this particular vaccine at its Community Vaccine Event on Friday, April 16.

The company said, "Instead, we will be administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the event."

In its news release, healthcare representatives went on to say, "The event will go on as scheduled - from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at our Baton Rouge Clinic, 3140 Florida St. We will be vaccinating 200 people. Slots are still available by appointment only call (225) 650-2000."

CareSouth CEO Matthew Valliere added, "With patient safety being our number one concern, we will adhere to the recommendation from the CDC and the FDA. We will continue to be a resource to anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccination.”