CareSouth to close early on Wednesday due to hurricane

BATON ROUGE - CareSouth Medical and Dental COVID-19 Drive-thru Community testing in Baton Rouge has announced its taking extra precautions due to Hurricane Laura's imminent arrival.

On Wednesday, August 26 the offices will close at 3 p.m. and all CareSouth offices will remain closed Thursday.

On Friday, though drive-thru COVID testing will be closed, walk-up testing will be available weather permitting.

For more information, call (225) 650-2000.