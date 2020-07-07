CareSouth, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church to host community testing site, supplies giveaway, Saturday

BATON ROUGE – CareSouth Medical and Dental and Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church are hosting a COVID-19 Drive-thru Community Testing and Supplies Giveaway on Saturday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shiloh, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, in Baton Rouge.

CareSouth staff will be conducting the testing for up to 250 people. Patients must be tested first in order to receive the supplies and must pre-register to get the test. Residents will stay in their cars for the testing and the supplies. No walkups are allowed. No more than four people per car for testing.

The testing is open to anyone ages 12 and up with or without symptoms and with and without insurance. No doctor’s order required. There are no out-of-pocket expenses. If a patient has insurance, their insurance will be billed. If they don’t have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost.

“We’re excited to partner with Shiloh to help make COVID-19 testing more accessible to everyone in our community, especially those who are most at risk,” said Matthew Valliere, CareSouth CEO. "Getting tested is the only way to help stop the spread."

“This is a great opportunity to bring the testing to our members, their families and the community at large," said Rev. Fred Jeff Smith, Pastor of Shiloh. "We’re very grateful to CareSouth for providing this service."

To pre-register, go to caresouth.org and fill out the registration form or call (225) 650-2000. The testing will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.