CareSouth's Plaquemine site hosts virus drive-thru testing, back-to-school giveaway Tuesday

PLAQUEMINE – CareSouth Medical and Dental along with other community sponsors is hosting a COVID-19 Drive-thru Community Testing and Back to School Supplies Giveaway in Plaquemine Tuesday, July 28. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

CareSouth will be distributing 300 backpacks filled with school supplies and its community partners will also be distributing items. Supplies will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Parents have to be tested to obtain the supplies, and children must be present. Parents are also encouraged to have children who are at least 12 or older tested for COVID-19 as well.

Citizens must preregister to take the test at caresouth.org. Anyone 12 years and older can take the test.

No doctor’s order required. There is no out-of-pocket expense. If a patient has insurance, their insurance will be billed. If they don’t have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost.

Community sponsors include State Rep. Ken Brass, Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, Donaldsonville Chamber of Commerce, Donaldsonville Housing Authority, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the River Road African American Museum, Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves, White Castle Mayor John Morris, Iberville Parish Councilman Thomas Dominique Sr., and the Iberville Parish Ministers Conference.

For more information, call (225) 650-2000 or visit www.caresouth.org