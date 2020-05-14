CareSouth opens COVID-19 drive-thru testing site; testing available for ages 12 and older

BATON ROUGE - CareSouth Medical and Dental opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the Baton Rouge area on Thursday, May 14.

With the help from the Louisiana Healthcare Connections and Quest Diagnostics testing will also be available on May 20 in Donaldsonville and May 21 in Plaquemine.

You have to be 12 years old or older in order to get tested. If you are not showing any symptoms you are still able to get tested.

A doctor’s order is not required, but all participants must register in order to get the test. You can register by calling (225) 650-2000 or going online at caresouth.org.

According to CareSouth, you will not be asked to pay to get tested. "If you have insurance, your insurance will be billed. If you don’t have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost."

Make sure to bring your insurance card and a picture ID.

“We’re excited to be a part of this great partnership to expand COVID-19 testing in the underserved communities that we serve,” said CareSouth CEO Matthew Valliere. “It will also help us provide testing to the most vulnerable, high risk populations.”

Testing times/locations:

Baton Rouge, 3140 Florida St.

Starting May 14, 2020

Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon

You must enter the clinic parking lot off of Convention Street

Donaldsonville, 904 Catalpa St.

Starting May 20, 2020

Monday 3 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday 8 a.m. to noon

Plaquemine, 59340 River West Drive

Starting May 21, 2020

Tuesdays 3 to 5 p.m

Thursdays 8 a.m. to noon

For more information, call (225) 650-2000 or go to caresouth.org.