CareSouth offering open enrollment assistance to Affordable Care Health Insurance, Medicaid and SNAP applicants

BATON ROUGE - Residents who'd like assistance applying for and enrolling in Affordable Care Health Insurance during the Open Enrollment Benefits period can obtain such assistance from CareSouth Medical and Dental until Dec. 15.

CareSouth is also assisting with Medicaid and SNAP benefits enrollment. The organization's Outreach and Eligibility Specialist will be available at CareSouth's clinics in Plaquemine, Donaldsonville, and Baton Rouge by appointment only.

The Specialist's schedule is detailed below.

SCHEDULE

Plaquemine Clinic, 59340 River West Drive

Nov. 30

Dec. 8

Donaldsonville Clinic, 904 Catalpa St.

Dec. 2

Dec. 9

Baton Rouge Clinic, 3111 Florida St.

Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except for dates above)

Friday , 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open Enrollment is the only time residents can renew, change or apply for health insurance for what is known as Marketplace Health Insurance or formerly Obamacare. It provides a subsidy to help residents cover the cost of medical insurance.

To make an appointment or for more information, call (225) 650-2000 ext. 249. CareSouth asks guests to please bring a copy of their ID and to have their Social Security number and yearly income readily available.