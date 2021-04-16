CareSouth hosts Baton Rouge community vaccine event, Friday

BATON ROUGE - CareSouth Medical and Dental issued a recent news release concerning its Friday, April 16 Community Vaccine Event at its Baton Rouge Clinic, 3140 Florida St., from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The news release stated, "We will be vaccinating 200 people with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only. Appointments are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call (225) 650-2000 to schedule your appointment."

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine. If patients have insurance, their insurance will be billed. If they do not have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost.

Residents are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one and a photo ID.

For more information, please call (225) 650-2000