CareSouth: Drive-thru virus testing in Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville unavailable Monday

BATON ROUGE – Due to heavy rains, CareSouth Medical and Dental COVID-19 Drive-thru Community Testing will not take place in Baton Rouge and Donaldsonville on Monday, June 22, but walk-up testing will be available in Baton Rouge from 9 a.m. until noon.

Patients must pre-register for the COVID-19 test by visiting CareSouth's website at caresouth.org or by calling (225) 650-2000.

Testing is available to anyone age 12 or older with or without symptoms, and with or without insurance.