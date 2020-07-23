82°
CareSouth drive-thru COVID testing closed Thursday due to bad weather

Thursday, July 23 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - CareSouth Medical and Dental COVID-19 Drive-thru Community testing in the Baton Rouge and Plaquemine Clinics will be closed Thursday, July 23 due to inclement weather. 

However, walk up testing is still available.

Testing in Baton Rouge is from 9 a.m. to noon and testing in Plaquemine is from 3 to 5 p.m. Patients must register in order to take the test by going to the clinic's website at caresouth.org or calling (225) 650-2000.

