82°
Latest Weather Blog
CareSouth drive-thru COVID testing closed Thursday due to bad weather
BATON ROUGE - CareSouth Medical and Dental COVID-19 Drive-thru Community testing in the Baton Rouge and Plaquemine Clinics will be closed Thursday, July 23 due to inclement weather.
However, walk up testing is still available.
Testing in Baton Rouge is from 9 a.m. to noon and testing in Plaquemine is from 3 to 5 p.m. Patients must register in order to take the test by going to the clinic's website at caresouth.org or calling (225) 650-2000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Non-emergency surgeries suspended
-
Debate of future unemployment payments
-
Baton Rouge Diocese says students still scheduled to return to campuses in...
-
Congress debates as federal unemployment nears cutoff date
-
After bar exam cancellation, La. Supreme Court says 'qualified candidates' can practice...