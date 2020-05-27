Latest Weather Blog
CareSouth COVID drive-thru testing closed Wednesday, walk-up testing remains open
BATON ROUGE – CareSouth Medical and Dental COVID-19 Drive-thru Community testing at its Baton Rouge and Donaldsonville Clinics will be closed Wednesday, May 27 due to inclement weather. However, testing is still available for walkups.
In Baton Rouge, the testing is available from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
In Donaldsonville, the testing is available 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday.
Patients must first register to take the test by visiting www.caresouth.org online or by calling (225) 650-2000.
The testing is open to anyone age 12 or older with or without symptoms and with and without insurance. No doctor’s order required.
There is no out-of-pocket expense.
If a patient has insurance, their insurance will be billed.
If a patient doesn't have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost.
For more information, call (225) 650-2000.
