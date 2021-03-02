CareSouth administering COVID-19 vaccine in Donaldsonville area

CareSouth’s Satellite Medical Team Lead Cortlynn Cavalier administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Jerry Carter in Donaldsonville on Monday, March 1, 2021.

ASCENSION PARISH - According to a Tuesday (March 2) news release, CareSouth Medical and Dental is now distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in the Donaldsonville area.

The organization says vaccinations are being administered at CareSouth's Donaldsonville clinic, which is located at 904 Catalpa Street.

Vaccines are by appointment only, in accord with Louisiana’s eligibility requirements. Interested citizens should call (225) 650-2000 to schedule an appointment.

“We’re excited to be able to expand access to more residents, especially those who are most vulnerable and most at risk,” said CEO Matthew Valliere. “This is another major step forward in helping to make our community safer for everyone.”

Community members are asked to bring their insurance card and photo ID. If an interested person does not have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost; there is no out of pocket expense.

CareSouth has been administering the vaccine to community members since Jan. 6.

Vaccinations are also being administered at the organization's Baton Rouge Clinic by appointment only.