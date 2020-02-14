Carencro police officer placed on leave after OWI arrest

VERMILION PARISH - A Carencro Police Officer has been placed on leave after being arrested on OWI charges.

According to KATC, Louisiana State Police arrested Colt Landry in Vermilion Parish Thursday morning.

Police Chief David Anderson says his officers are held to a higher standard and announced that Landry has been placed on administrative leave.

Anderson told KATC, "It is very unfortunate that this happened, however, no one is above the law. If anybody should know better, he should have known better."

Landry has since bonded out of jail.