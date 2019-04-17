Careless driving charge in death of off-duty officer

Photo: WWL

COVINGTON (AP) - Officials in a New Orleans suburb say a 53-year-old woman has been charged with careless driving and making an improper turn in a car accident that killed an off-duty New Orleans police officer.

St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery says a grand jury indicted Jennifer Robinson on Wednesday.

But he says the grand jury found that evidence does not support a charge of negligent homicide in the death of 26-year-old Ricardo Silva Jr.

Silva was driving a motorcycle when hit by Robinson's car in August 2018. Robinson was turning left into a private driveway on Louisiana Highway 1082, and Silva was heading the other direction.

Montgomery says the indictment handed up Wednesday also charged Robinson with failing to use a seat belt.