Caregiver allegedly went on $25k spending spree with elderly man's money

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a woman lavishly spent tens of thousands of dollars belonging to a 79-year-old who suffers from memory loss.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Kelly Todd, 47, of Denham Springs was paid $3,250 each month to care for the victim, but she ended up costing him more than $25,600 in fraudulent purchases.

Arrest records said someone contacted the sheriff's office after noticing several fraudulent checks cashed from the victim's account between August 2019 and January 2020. Todd claimed the checks were made out for various expenses, including gun purchases and mechanic work, at the victim's request.

The victim couldn't recall writing the checks but pointed out to deputies that $475 was much too expensive for a "tire inspection oil change" service as indicated on one of the checks. Investigators found other inconsistencies in Todd's story, including the fact that there were no gun shows in the area when she allegedly cashed a $2,500 check for "gun show petty cash."

Deputies also learned of more than $16,000 worth of credit card charges spent on things like groceries, ladies clothing and outdoor cooking equipment. Money was also spent at women's health clinics, hair salons, Louis Vuitton, cosmetic stores and an adult novelty store.

A $2,000 repair for a vehicle belonging to Todd's husband was also uncovered. Todd claimed she had an agreement to pay the victim back for that charge, but he said that never happened.

Todd went on to claim she had an arrangement to spend the victim's money because they were sexually involved and called him her "sugar daddy," according to arrest documents. The victim denied being in a relationship with Todd but said she regularly exposed herself to him in what he believed to be sexual advances.

After she was confronted by deputies, she claimed she was ashamed of her actions and offered to pay back back the money she spent.

The person who reported Todd told deputies the caregiver also put a hold on the victim's mail in November 2020 to keep him from seeing any billing statements including fraudulent purchases.

Todd was booked Thursday on a charge of exploitation of the infirmed.