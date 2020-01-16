Caregiver allegedly stole money from special needs clients to pay off debts

SLIDELL- St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Slidell caregiver after she allegedly stole money from two intellectually disabled adults to pay her own expenses.

Hired to care for the two victims, 60-year-old Rosalin Harrison was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 15 on two counts of exploitation of persons with infirmities and 10 counts of bank fraud.

Harrison was responsible for handling her clients' day-to-day needs, which included paying bills. However, deputies say she used these accounts to pay her own debts on multiple occasions.



Deputies believe Harrison may have other victims. If Harrison was a caregiver for you or a family member, and you believe you may be a victim, you are encouraged to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Financial Crimes Unit at (985) 276-1356.