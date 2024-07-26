78°
'Career offender' sentenced for drug trafficking charges after agents buy dozens of grams of heroin

3 hours 36 minutes 1 second ago Friday, July 26 2024 Jul 26, 2024 July 26, 2024 9:24 AM July 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison for drug trafficking charges amid an investigation into drug trafficking circles around the parish. 

Officials called Timothy Franklin, 40, a "career offender" in a release sent out Friday morning announcing his sentencing. Franklin was convicted for four counts of distribution of heroin. 

In 2019, undercover agents and a confidential source purchased over 150 grams of heroin in three separate transactions. 

After the three initial controlled buys, agents obtained text messages to and from Franklin's phone confirming Franklin as the one performing the transactions. 

Franklin was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison—over 13 years—and three years of supervised release following his sentence. 

