Career fair at Goodwood Library, Jan. 31

BATON ROUGE - Anyone looking for a job is invited to attend a career fair, Friday, Jan. 31st from 12 pm-4:30 p.m. at the Goodwood Library (7111 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA).

The fair, which is hosted by the Baton Rouge Apartment Association and sponsored by the Career Center of East Baton Rouge Public Library will allow job-seekers to speak with Multifamily Industry Human Resource representatives and complete job applications.

The goal of this event is to fill various full-time positions within the industry including but not limited to grounds maintenance, make-ready technicians, maintenance technicians, leasing consultants, and office personnel.

Candidates are asked to bring their resumes and dress professionally.