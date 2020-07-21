78°
Cardi B announces birth of daughter on Instagram

2 years 1 week 3 days ago Wednesday, July 11 2018 Jul 11, 2018 July 11, 2018 1:33 PM July 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Entertainment Tonight
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Cardi B is celebrating the birth of her first child.
  
The 25-year-old rapper welcomed Kulture Kiari Cephus during a post on Instagram Wednesday. The girl was born Tuesday.
  
The announcement comes two weeks after Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, confirmed she and rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos, had secretly married in September 2017.
  
This is the fourth child for 26-year-old Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.
