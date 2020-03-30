78°
Latest Weather Blog
Car wash along Florida Boulevard destroyed in apparent arson
BATON ROUGE - A Circle K car wash was destroyed Monday morning after someone set it ablaze, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at the Circle K gas station on Florida Boulevard near the Acadian Thruway. Firefighters arrived to find the car wash in the parking lot on fire. The flames were under control soon afterward.
The car wash was not attached to the Circle K store and did not appear to sustain significant damage.
Investigators believe the fire was the result of an arson. No other details about the crime have been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Small businesses will be able to apply for grants instead of loans
-
Gov. Edwards says to expect increased virus cases, is looking to gather...
-
Overnight fire destroys house, spreads to church
-
Congressman Garry Graves speaks about 2.2T relief bill
-
Gonzales woman looks to replenish blood donation drought