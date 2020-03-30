Car wash along Florida Boulevard destroyed in apparent arson

Baton Rouge firefighters rushed to extinguish a Monday morning blaze that ripped through a car wash within the 3300 block of Florida Street.

BATON ROUGE - A Circle K car wash was destroyed Monday morning after someone set it ablaze, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at the Circle K gas station on Florida Boulevard near the Acadian Thruway. Firefighters arrived to find the car wash in the parking lot on fire. The flames were under control soon afterward.

The car wash was not attached to the Circle K store and did not appear to sustain significant damage.

Investigators believe the fire was the result of an arson. No other details about the crime have been released.