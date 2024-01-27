62°
Car stuck in canal near University Lake; no injuries reported

Saturday, January 27 2024
BATON ROUGE - A car got stuck in a canal near University Lake early Saturday morning.

Officials say the incident was reported around 3:30 a.m.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.

Impairment is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

