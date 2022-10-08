72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt

3 hours 16 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, October 08 2022 Oct 8, 2022 October 08, 2022 6:11 PM October 08, 2022 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Two men showed up at a hospital after an unknown shooter opened fire on their car on I-12 early Saturday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the victims were headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.

The two victims brought themselves to a hospital. The 25-year-old driver was not seriously hurt, but police said the passenger — a 28-year-old — suffered "grave" injuries.

There is no clear motive or suspect at this time.

