Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt
BATON ROUGE - Two men showed up at a hospital after an unknown shooter opened fire on their car on I-12 early Saturday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the victims were headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.
The two victims brought themselves to a hospital. The 25-year-old driver was not seriously hurt, but police said the passenger — a 28-year-old — suffered "grave" injuries.
There is no clear motive or suspect at this time.
