Latest Weather Blog
Car split in half after deadly accident outside of Chicago
HICKORY HILLS, Ill. - Four people died, and two are injured after a single-car accident that ended up splitting the vehicle in half.
Police said six people were in a car that lost control and struck a tree July 17. It is unclear if they were traveling at a safe speed.
Chicago news station WLS said two passengers died at the scene, and two were taken to a hospital where they later died. The condition of the two other passengers has not been disclosed yet.
“I have never seen anything like it,” eyewitness Joanna Proszek told WLS. “It was bad, tragic. I think they just, like, started flying because there is a hill. So I am thinking they just revved up the engine, and they just flew into the tree.”
Trending News
Police are still investigating the circumstances of the accident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
15 people rescued from surging water in Amite River Saturday
-
Residents moving forward with recall efforts after Ascension drainage fight
-
Family, friends, and loved ones stop by to pay their respects to...
-
Doctors seeing surge in Covid cases, specifically in children
-
Governor: Louisiana has lost 'months of progress' in COVID fight