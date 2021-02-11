Car spins out of control, hits school bus head-on; no children involved

NEW ROADS - A school bus was involved in a head-on crash Thursday morning. The bus was not carrying any children at the time.

Officials said around 8 a.m. a woman driving a Dodge Challenger lost control, spun and struck the bus head-on along False River Drive near New Roads.

The woman in the Challenger was transported to a local hospital. The bus ended up in a ditch and had to be towed away.

Authorities believed inclement weather Thursday morning played a role in the crash.