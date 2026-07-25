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Car reportedly hits building on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - First responders were called to the scene of a vehicle that reportedly hit a building on Highland Road Wednesday night.
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near West Polk Street.
The building the vehicle hit appeared to be a snowball stand. The vehicle was not at the scene when WBRZ News 2 crews arrived.
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It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.
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