Car hauler erupts into flames, closes I-10 West in West Baton Rouge
PORT ALLEN - I-10 West is closed at La. 415 as crews work to clear the debris from a large vehicle fire further down I-10 West toward Lafayette.
An 18-wheeler hauling cars caught on fire early Friday morning, closing I-10 W on the Basin Bridge. State Police later closed I-10 closer to Baton Rouge, diverting drivers from I-10 to US 190 at La. 415 in West Baton Rouge.
As of 8:30 Friday morning, crews were using a crane to remove the burned 18-wheeler and the vehicles that are attached to it.
