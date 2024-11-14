62°
Latest Weather Blog
Car fire shuts down traffic on North Ardenwood
BATON ROUGE — A furniture truck caught fire Thursday afternoon in a North Ardenwood Drive intersection.
The truck caught on fire at North Ardenwood Drive and Renoir Avenue. White smoke filled the air as firefighters put out the flames. Crews got the situation under control by 4:30 p.m.
Officials at the scene told WBRZ that no one was injured and the driver was able to get out of the vehicle unhurt.
Baton Rouge Police officers were re-directing traffic in the area.
Trending News
No information about the cause of the fire was released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sorrento man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn
-
Two arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at apartment, beating man with handgun
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday