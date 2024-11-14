Car fire shuts down traffic on North Ardenwood

BATON ROUGE — A furniture truck caught fire Thursday afternoon in a North Ardenwood Drive intersection.

The truck caught on fire at North Ardenwood Drive and Renoir Avenue. White smoke filled the air as firefighters put out the flames. Crews got the situation under control by 4:30 p.m.

Officials at the scene told WBRZ that no one was injured and the driver was able to get out of the vehicle unhurt.

Baton Rouge Police officers were re-directing traffic in the area.

No information about the cause of the fire was released.