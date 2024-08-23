93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Car fire on I-10 causes lane blockages Friday morning

Friday, August 23 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT ALLEN - Multiple lanes were blocked on I-10 eastbound on the upslope to the Mississippi River Bridge due to a car fire. 

The West Baton Rouge Fire Department posted a picture of the car fire. Multiple lanes were blocked while officials cleared up the aftermath. 

As of 11:33 a.m., the fire was out and lanes were cleared. No one was injured.

