Car fire on I-10 causes lane blockages Friday morning
PORT ALLEN - Multiple lanes were blocked on I-10 eastbound on the upslope to the Mississippi River Bridge due to a car fire.
The West Baton Rouge Fire Department posted a picture of the car fire. Multiple lanes were blocked while officials cleared up the aftermath.
As of 11:33 a.m., the fire was out and lanes were cleared. No one was injured.
