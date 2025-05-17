Car fire blocks two right lanes of Mississippi River Bridge on I-10 Westbound

BATON ROUGE — The two right lanes of I-10 Westbound on the Mississippi River Bridge are blocked due to a car on fire.

DOTD traffic cameras show a car on fire in the far right lane. BRPD and other first responders are at the scene.

Congestion is approaching the I-10/I-12 merge.

Officials say there are no injuries.