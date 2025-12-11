63°
Car crashes into bayou off Burbank Drive, one person taken to hospital
BATON ROUGE — One person was injured after a car crashed into a bayou at the corner of Lee Drive and Burbank Drive, officials told WBRZ.
The car went down a steep bank into Fountain Bayou in front of Surge Entertainment. Sources said one person was taken to the hospital.
It was not immediately clear how the wreck happened. WBRZ has reached out to Baton Rouge Police for more information.
