74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car crashes through Burden Museum & Gardens fence off I-10 westbound

15 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, September 28 2021 Sep 28, 2021 September 28, 2021 3:41 PM September 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A car ran off the road and through the Burden Museum & Gardens fence Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic cameras showed a car through the fence near I-10 at Essen westbound around 3:15 p.m.

Trending News

No serious injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days