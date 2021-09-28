74°
Car crashes through Burden Museum & Gardens fence off I-10 westbound
BATON ROUGE - A car ran off the road and through the Burden Museum & Gardens fence Tuesday afternoon.
Traffic cameras showed a car through the fence near I-10 at Essen westbound around 3:15 p.m.
No serious injuries were reported.
