Latest Weather Blog
Car crashes through BR BBQ restaurant late Wednesday on Chippewa St.
BATON ROUGE - A restaurant owner in Baton Rouge reported an unexpected visitor Wednesday night that crashed through the building of the BBQ eatery.
Following a private event at Memphis Mac BBQ, the owner of the restaurant posted a video to Facebook of a vehicle that smashed through the building.
According to the owner, a woman ran into the building of the BBQ establishment shortly after the private event came to an end.
"Hey folks, count your blessings," the owner said in the beginning of the video.
The woman who drove into Memphis Mac is okay, according to management.
"We just got finished with an event and we had someone run into the restaurant, man. It was crazy. The young lady is okay, we will rebuild."
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The driver has not been identified.
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Entergy initiates plan to restore power to hundreds of thousands in Southwest...
-
Inhaled nitric oxide therapy could help kill coronavirus, LSU researcher says
-
Several LSU student groups investigated for violating virus restrictions
-
Car crashes through BR BBQ restaurant late Wednesday on Chippewa St.
-
Entergy initiates plan to restore power to hundreds of thousands in Southwest...
Sports Video
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen