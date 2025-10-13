74°
Car crashes into the front of a house near Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A car crashed into the front of a house on Sunday near Highland Road and Staring Lane.
According to authorities, the car was driving down the road when it slid off to the side towards the house.
There are currently no further details available.
