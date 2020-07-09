Car crashes into Terrace Street home early Thursday morning

79°
Thursday, July 09 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning a car plowed into the front porch of a home within the 900th block of Terrace Street.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. and appeared to only damage the home's front porch area.

Officials say the crash did not result in any injuries.

