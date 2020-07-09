79°
Latest Weather Blog
Car crashes into Terrace Street home early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning a car plowed into the front porch of a home within the 900th block of Terrace Street.
The incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. and appeared to only damage the home's front porch area.
Officials say the crash did not result in any injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More COVID-19 patients hospitalized
-
Car hits home on Terrace Street
-
Central school system holds community meeting following release of tentative reopening plans
-
Gov. Edwards: COVID-19 'more present' in Louisiana than ever before
-
Local pediatrician discusses back-to-school challenges, prepping amid pandemic