Car crashes into telephone pole, closing Scenic Hwy in both directions

BATON ROUGE - Scenic Highway at Kaufman is closed in both directions due to crash involving a vehicle and a telephone pole.

Lines are down as a result of the wreck. The Highway 61 North exit to cross the Huey P. Long Bridge is also closed as a result.

There is no word yet on injuries in connection with the crash. A quick check of power outage maps indicated that there was no impact on electrical service as a result of the downed pole.