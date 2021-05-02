80°
Car crashes into side of Chef KD's in Gonzales, driver arrested for DWI
ASCENSION PARISH - The Geismar Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle that crashed into the catering company Chef KD's early Sunday morning.
Crews arrived around 1:45 am to the business on Babin Road. The drivers side of a car smashed into the corner of the building. Louisiana State Police deputies suspect alcohol was involved.
The driver, 26-year-old Cuauhtemoc Perez, is facing a DWI charge. Neither Perez, nor the passenger in the car were seriously injured.
Chef KD was unoccupied at the time.
"It's just brick and mortar and no one was hurt. Had it happened when we were open it could have been terrible," said owner Kevin Diez.
Diez plans to be open on Monday.
