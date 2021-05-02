72°
Latest Weather Blog
Car crashes into side of building in Geismer early Sunday morning
ASCENSION PARISH - Geismar Fire responded to a vehicle crashing into the catering company Chef KD early Sunday morning.
Crews arrived around 1:45 am to the business on Babin Road, and found the drivers side of a car smashed into the corner of the building.
There was more than one person inside the car however no one was seriously hurt. State Police say the driver of the car has since been arrested on DWI charges.
Chef KD was unoccupied at the time.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Port Allen
-
Business owners try to recruit at a joint job fair and vaccination...
-
More than 6,000 fans showed out for LSU's first home game with...
-
Live music returns to indoor venues
-
More than 1,000 homes in East Baton Rouge need to be elevated
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic