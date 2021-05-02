Car crashes into side of building in Geismer early Sunday morning

ASCENSION PARISH - Geismar Fire responded to a vehicle crashing into the catering company Chef KD early Sunday morning.

Crews arrived around 1:45 am to the business on Babin Road, and found the drivers side of a car smashed into the corner of the building.

There was more than one person inside the car however no one was seriously hurt. State Police say the driver of the car has since been arrested on DWI charges.

Chef KD was unoccupied at the time.

This is a developing story.