Car crashes into rehab hospital on Summa Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a rehabilitation hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday at Sage Rehabilitation Hospital located on Summa Avenue.

Car in parking lot ran into SAGE Rehabilitation Hospital on Summa Ave in Baton Rouge. No injuries reported #WBRZ pic.twitter.com/JES5vwXc9s — Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) July 17, 2018

Sources tell WBRZ there were no injuries.

Information on what caused the crash was not immediately available. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says the incident is under investigation.