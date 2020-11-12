70°
Car crashes into rehab hospital on Summa Avenue

2 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, July 17 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a rehabilitation hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday at Sage Rehabilitation Hospital located on Summa Avenue.

Sources tell WBRZ there were no injuries.

Information on what caused the crash was not immediately available. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says the incident is under investigation.

