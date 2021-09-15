Car crashes into downed tree on Perkins Road after overnight storms

BATON ROUGE - A driver slammed into a large tree that fell onto Perkins Road amid heavy rainfall in the capital area early Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened some time before 7 a.m. on Perkins Road near Highland Road. Photos showed the tree completely blocking the roadway and an SUV with significant damage to its front end.

The vehicle was removed by 8 a.m., but crews were still working to remove the tree.

??Road Closure Update??



The crashed vehicle on Perkins Road near Highland is being towed but we’re still waiting for crews to move the fallen tree out of the way.



Drivers waiting on Perkins for this to clear should take an alternate route as this could take some time. pic.twitter.com/t8veeeAGi5 — Dana DiPiazza (@danawbrz) September 15, 2021

The driver was taken to a hospital after the crash.