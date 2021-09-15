Latest Weather Blog
Car crashes into downed tree on Perkins Road after overnight storms
BATON ROUGE - A driver slammed into a large tree that fell onto Perkins Road amid heavy rainfall in the capital area early Wednesday morning.
The wreck happened some time before 7 a.m. on Perkins Road near Highland Road. Photos showed the tree completely blocking the roadway and an SUV with significant damage to its front end.
The vehicle was removed by 8 a.m., but crews were still working to remove the tree.
The driver was taken to a hospital after the crash.
