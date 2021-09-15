77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car crashes into downed tree on Perkins Road after overnight storms

9 hours 46 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, September 15 2021 Sep 15, 2021 September 15, 2021 10:39 AM September 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A driver slammed into a large tree that fell onto Perkins Road amid heavy rainfall in the capital area early Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened some time before 7 a.m. on Perkins Road near Highland Road. Photos showed the tree completely blocking the roadway and an SUV with significant damage to its front end. 

The vehicle was removed by 8 a.m., but crews were still working to remove the tree.

Trending News

The driver was taken to a hospital after the crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days