Car crashes, flips into ditch near Cortana Walmart
BATON ROUGE - Police say a person suffering from a medical emergency crashed into a ditch near a local Walmart Friday.
The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. outside the Walmart on Cortana Place. Police said the incident was originally reported as a shooting but later confirmed no one was shot.
Photos from the scene show an overturned vehicle partially submerged in the ditch.
Authorities said the victim is expected to be OK.
