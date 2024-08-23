88°
Latest Weather Blog
Car collides with train at College Drive and Perkins Road, one injured
BATON ROUGE - A car collided with a train on College Drive and Perkins Road Friday afternoon, leaving one person injured.
Images show the train stopped and a red vehicle damaged. One person was transported in stable condition, according to emergency officials.
Trending News
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the roadway is temporarily closed for investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
19th Judicial District Court addresses cyber incident, no compromise of sensitive information...
-
Free cancer screening Saturday at first Baton Rouge Barbershop Bash
-
Seven-year-old hit, killed by school bus after getting off to go home
-
2une In Previews: 17th Annual Fete Rouge happening this weekend
-
LSU football starts difficult USC scout