Car catches fire outside Denham Springs store

DENHAM SPRINGS - Firefighters responded to a car engulfed in flames in the parking lot of a Denham Springs store on Monday.

WBRZ received video of the blaze, which showed the vehicle on fire outside of the O'Reilly Auto Parts along South Range Avenue.

People in the area reported hearing loud booms and feeling vibrations before seeing the vehicle on fire.

Sources said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.