Car burst into flames after wreck on Gardere Lane

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Three people went to a hospital after a wreck involving a burning car Tuesday night. 

The crash happened on Gardere Lane near Ned Avenue. The St. George Fire Department said crews arrived to find one of the two cars on fire. 

Firefighters put out the flames, and paramedics took the victims to a hospital in stable condition. 

