Car audio shop ruined in fire Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - An automotive shop was destroyed after a fire erupted inside the store.
Baton Rouge Fire Department said flames were first reported at C.A.R. Audio on Choctaw Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Fire officials said flames were coming from the front corner of the roof of the business.
No one was hurt, but fire officials said the building is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
