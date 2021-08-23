83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car audio shop ruined in fire Monday afternoon

2 hours 42 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, August 23 2021 Aug 23, 2021 August 23, 2021 4:27 PM August 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An automotive shop was destroyed after a fire erupted inside the store.

Baton Rouge Fire Department said flames were first reported at C.A.R. Audio on Choctaw Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Fire officials said flames were coming from the front corner of the roof of the business.

No one was hurt, but fire officials said the building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days