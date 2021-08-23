Car audio shop ruined in fire Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - An automotive shop was destroyed after a fire erupted inside the store.

Baton Rouge Fire Department said flames were first reported at C.A.R. Audio on Choctaw Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Fire officials said flames were coming from the front corner of the roof of the business.

No one was hurt, but fire officials said the building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.